UPMC Memorial moves operations to new facility in York County

York County - The UPMC Pinnacle Memorial hospital officially started operating at its new facility.

Staff relocated all patients at the Spring Garden Township facility to the new one located in 1701 Innovation Drive.

The new hospital is a five-level, 102-bed, private-patient-room facility.

"York County has been growing so much that health care needs just keep growing and growing," said UPMC Pinnacle Southern Region president, Michael Gaskins, "so it was many years that planning started for this new facility and then about two years we broke ground. I know we have 102 beds here now, a lot of expanded services that we didn't have at the other hospital and it's just a completely different facility."

An outpatient center is set to open next to the hospital building on September 9. It includes a variety of services like a sleep lab, a cancer center, cardiology and vascular services.