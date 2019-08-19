× York County man allegedly slapped victim, stole her car keys after she wouldn’t drive him around anymore

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man found highly intoxicated on the side of the road Sunday night faces charges of robbery, theft by unlawful taking, harassment and public drunkenness, according to State Police.

The charges against 60-year-old Jerry Reynolds stemmed from an incident earlier in the day after he allegedly slapped an individual whstole the car keys of an individual who was driving him around to run errands.

State Police wrote in the charging documents that Reynolds contacted the individual between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for a ride to run errands because he doesn’t drive. The individual drove Reynolds to Musser’s Market and then to a friends house, in which he consumed five to six beers in total.

They then left a friend’s house and around 4:30 p.m., when the individual was taking Reynolds to his home on River Road, Reynolds asked the individual to pull over so he could eat his food.

When the individual told Reynolds that she couldn’t continue to drive him around, he allegedly slapped her in the face, removed her keys from the ignition and got out of the vehicle, charging documents say.

The individual then removed a spare key from her pocketbook and fled before Reynolds could get back inside.

The individual altered State Police of the incident at 7:51 p.m. and Reynolds was found sleeping on the side of River Road around 8:59 p.m.

According to charging documents, Reynolds was found with a champagne bottle and a backpack, which included unopened cans of beer and the individual’s car keys.

Reynolds now faces charges.