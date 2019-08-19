× York man accused of burglarizing Spring Garden Township home

YORK — Police have charged a 39-year-old York man with burglary, theft, criminal trespass, and receiving stolen property after he allegedly entered a Spring Garden Township home without permission and stole jewelry and prescription medication.

Jason Charles Ruppert, of the 200 block of Jackson Street, was charged Friday after police found him walking about five blocks from the scene, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

Ruppert was found inside a home on the 300 block of Tollgate Road at about 2:20 p.m. by a resident of the home. When the resident confronted him, Ruppert fled, police say.

The victim notified police and provided a physical description of Ruppert.

Police responding to the scene found Ruppert walking about five blocks north of the scene, according to the criminal complaint. The officers noted Ruppert’s appearance and clothing matched the description provided by the victim, police say. Ruppert was taken into custody.

Police drove the victim to where Ruppert was in custody, and the victim identified him as the man who was in his home without permission, police say.

A search of Ruppert revealed he was carrying jewelry and prescription medication that had been taken from the home, police say.