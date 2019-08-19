× York man charged after being found with 5.71 ounces of marijuana, police say

YORK — Police have charged a 33-year-old York man with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after a traffic stop in York earlier this year.

Ronald Scott Jr., of the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, was arrested on March 14 after being pulled over on Springdale Avenue and Queen Street at 8:31 p.m., York Police say.

While speaking to Scott and a passenger, police say, an officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and observed a baggie of suspected marijuana lying in plain view in the vehicle’s center console. A search of the vehicle uncovered a total of 162.43 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, police say.

Scott was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and $918 in cash on his person, according to police. Scott told police he did not have a job, but had just sold a vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Scott’s cell phone contained text messages alluding to the sale and delivery of marijuana.

Scott was charged on May 29, according to the complaint.