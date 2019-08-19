× York man facing charges after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle.

Denzel Swan, 35, is facing receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police, DUI, and a number of other related charges.

On August 16 around 3:00 a.m., police stopped a white Honda Civic with a PA registration that was reported stolen by York City Police Department.

Police conducted a felony stop on the vehicle, which pulled over on the right of Old Trail Road in York and stopped.

However, the driver, later identified as Swan, ignored commands and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Swan drove the Civic south onto Interstate 83, and reached 125 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say that the Civic passed several vehicles and weaved in and out of traffic before exiting at Exit 22 before making a right on Lightner Road.

Then, police say the Honda drove through a red light at the intersection of the Susquehanna Trail and Lightner Road before running multiple stop signs on the way into the Pine Hill Village Apartment Complex in West Manchester Township.

At one point, the Civic pulled into a parking lot and drover through the grass and down an embankment before crashing into a set of concrete steps.

Police say that Swan jumped out of the vehicle and fled on food into the woods.

According to the criminal complaint, police located Swan in the brush, and he had a strong odor of marijuana emanating from him.

He was taken to York Hospital for a blood draw before being locked up.

Now, he is facing charges.