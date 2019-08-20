Arrest made in connection to shooting and killing of 5-year-old York boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- An arrest has been made in connection to shooting and killing of 5-year-old York boy.

Previously: An investigation is underway in York after a 5-year-old boy is shot and killed in broad daylight.

It happened Tuesday after 2:00 p.m. along the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street outside of an apartment building.

A man getting a haircut nearby, witnessed the tragic moment as the child's family attempted to save him.

"He had the baby in his arms and he was going to the house and I guess he was trying to get help because there was a child bleeding," said David Williams, witness.

Police say when they arrived, they were told the family of the boy had already taken him to York Hospital for treatment.

He was later pronounced dead by the York County Coroner’s office.

"It's just so sad you can't have children around here to play outside anymore and worry about what's going on in the city," added Williams.

"It's scary it's really scary," said Denisha, witness.

Many questions still remain how this happened and what took place moments before shots were fired.

A woman close to the family says she still coming to terms with the news as she remembers the young boy.

"He just started playing football for the first year he was so excited about playing football," said Bertha Moye, a family friend. "He had a whole life ahead of him," she added,

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477

York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219

York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204

Text information to “York tips” at 847-411 Instructions for using text tip line Enter number 847-411 start message with – yorktips text your message



