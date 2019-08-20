Back into the 90s Tuesday with high humidity and a few thunderstorms possible

TOASTY START TO THE WEEK: The heat continues through for Central PA through Tuesday. It’s a warm and soupy start, with morning lows dipping into the upper 60s to middle 70s. Skies are partly cloudy. The rest of Tuesday brings a slightly better chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. There’s a small chance for stronger to severe storms, with damaging winds and areas of flooding as the primary threats. Temperatures are back into the 90s for many, with higher heat index values in the middle 90s at their peak. The overnight period is warm and soupy again, with readings falling into the lower to middle 70s. The next cold front approaches the region Wednesday afternoon, bringing our best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. It’s potent cold front, and it will bring a drastic chance in air mass once it passes through the region on Thursday. There’s the chance for severe weather once again. In the meantime, temperatures likely still make it near, if not a little higher, than 90 degrees.

COOLING AND TURNING LESS HUMID: The cold front is slow to clear the region, so Thursday is still a bit unsettled. There’s the chance for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms, with a small severe weather risk once again. Temperatures start to lower, falling from some 90s Wednesday to 80s on Thursday. Cooler and less humid air tries to work in behind the front, but how quickly it moves in depends on the timing of the front. There’s some indication the front could stay stalled nearby into Friday, keeping shower and storm chances in place. For the time being, we are siding with the more optimistic forecast. The day brings partly sunny skies and breezy conditions for Friday, in addition to very comfortable humidity levels. Afternoon highs are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: For now, most of the weekend is cool, with low humidity levels and pleasant conditions. Saturday is partly cloudy, and conditions feel quite comfortable. Temperatures are a bit below average too, with readings in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees! Sunday brings plenty of sunshine, with near or slightly below seasonal temperatures for this time of year. Readings are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees once again. Humidity levels stay very comfortable. Monday is a touch warmer, but still rather seasonable for this time of year. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to lower 80s.

-Andrea Michaels