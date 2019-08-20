Carlisle man accused of assaulting 2 officers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle man is accused of assaulting two officers.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the first block of North Hanover Street when police observed 53-year-old Brian Fahnestock staggering on the sidewalk and dropping a six-pack of beer.

It’s alleged that Fahnestock attempted to punch an officer as they tried to take him into custody for public drunkenness.

Fahnestock then allegedly kicked an officer and threatened to kick another officer in the head. He’s also accused of threatening to strangle an officer with a cord from the officer’s radio.

Fahnestock continued to fight with police, it’s alleged, and a Taser was used to subdue him.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and public drunkenness, court documents show.

