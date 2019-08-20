Coroner: 5-year-old boy dies at York Hospital following shooting in York City

YORK — A 5-year-old boy died at York Hospital Tuesday following a shooting in York City, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

York City Police said in a news release that officers responded to the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street at 2:04 p.m. for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a family had taken a child to York Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

FOX43’s Samantha Galvez spoke with a woman at the scene who was close to the child, saying that he just started playing football — his first year — and was so excited about it, stating that he had his “whole life ahead of him … (and) his life has been taken.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477

York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219

York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204

Text information to “York tips” at 847-411 Instructions for using text tip line Enter number 847-411 start message with – yorktips text your message



This story has been updated from its previous version.