Dallastown couple celebrating 70th wedding anniversary

Posted 5:37 PM, August 20, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A couple in Dallastown is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday.

And if you ask the couple the secret to a successful marriage, well, you better buckle up.

"We don't eat a lot and I found out that if you share it right down the middle, 60/40, it works," said Randall, with a point to his wife, Cecilia, and a laugh.

The two met back in 1948 through Cecilia's sister-in-law. Cecilia went to church with her every Sunday at midnight and one day, Randall picked her up.

"When I took her home and kissed her, she wouldn't let me go," he said. "She got a hold of me and she said, "gotcha," and she held onto me ever since."

The couple got married less than a year later, 19 and 20 years old, with their parents at the courthouse and in a dress Cecilia made.

"Every anniversary I'd get up early, even though we went to work and had to be at work at 7 a.m.," she said. "I got up and put this on and went and woke him up."

The two worked together as a team through the years, owned a business since the 1970's, raised one son and gained a granddaughter.

"She's pretty special," Randall said. "I'd be a lost soul without her. I'll tell ya, there's no way about it. She's my whole life."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.