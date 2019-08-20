Dallastown couple celebrating 70th wedding anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A couple in Dallastown is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday.

And if you ask the couple the secret to a successful marriage, well, you better buckle up.

"We don't eat a lot and I found out that if you share it right down the middle, 60/40, it works," said Randall, with a point to his wife, Cecilia, and a laugh.

The two met back in 1948 through Cecilia's sister-in-law. Cecilia went to church with her every Sunday at midnight and one day, Randall picked her up.

"When I took her home and kissed her, she wouldn't let me go," he said. "She got a hold of me and she said, "gotcha," and she held onto me ever since."

The couple got married less than a year later, 19 and 20 years old, with their parents at the courthouse and in a dress Cecilia made.

"Every anniversary I'd get up early, even though we went to work and had to be at work at 7 a.m.," she said. "I got up and put this on and went and woke him up."

The two worked together as a team through the years, owned a business since the 1970's, raised one son and gained a granddaughter.

"She's pretty special," Randall said. "I'd be a lost soul without her. I'll tell ya, there's no way about it. She's my whole life."