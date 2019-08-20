× Dump truck strikes moving train in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday with non-life-threatening injuries after a dump truck struck the side of a moving train, according to the Cashtown Community Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at 12:51 p.m. to the railroad crossing on Orrtanna Road at Carrolls Tract Road in Highland Township for a vehicle accident involving a train.

Upon arrival, crews found that a dump truck struck the side of a moving train, left the roadway and came to rest alongside the tracks, the fire department said.

The fire department added that the truck driver and train conductor suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.