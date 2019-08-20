Family of inmate who died at Dauphin County Prison files lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- It's been almost two months since a Dauphin County prison inmate died after a struggle with prison guards.

With no autopsy results released from the coroner's office or information as to what led to 21-year-old Ty'rique Riley's death -- lawyers representing the family of Riley are now pursuing legal action.

The family is demanding answers from individuals at Dauphin County Prison, The City of Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township Police Department and UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital.

"We're at day fifty and we're not being told any information," said Riley Ross, family lawyer.

Riley died after a struggle with prison guards back in June.

His family wasn't immediately notified -- raising a long list of questions.

"We were expecting that the coroner’s report and autopsy report and toxicology report would be released the following week," said Ross. "We don't know why it's taking so long," he added.

Autopsy results still not available.

"It should not take this long to get this information," said Ross. "We believe something happened to Tyrique."



Dauphin County's coroner was not immediately available for comment regarding the delay.

In a statement from Dauphin County's District Attorney, Fran Chardo -- he wrote in part quote:

"Until we receive an autopsy report from the forensic pathologist and a toxicology report that will be part of the coroner's report, we cannot conclude our investigation. I am confident that the coroner will diligently review this matter and produce a report as soon as his investigation is complete. " -Dauphin County District Attorney, Fran Chardo.

"To know that we are going to have to wait additional weeks in order to find out what happened is really disappointing," said Ross.

Information requested will need to be released to the family within 30 days or further legal action will be pursued.

"Every day that goes by makes me question what's happening more," said Ross. "Every day that goes by is another day without answers," he added.