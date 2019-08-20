FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Troopers Megan Fraser of the Pennsylvania State Police are stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Michael Raymond King, 54-Years Old (6’1″, 250 lbs, Hazel Eyes, Gray Hair) Wanted: Theft by unlawful taking Location: Hanover area

2. Becky Geiger, (6′ tall, 156 lbs, Blonde Hair, Hazel eyes)

Last known address: Biglerville (Has ties in Franklin and Adams Counties)

Wanted: Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, and Fraud

Location: Harrisburg and Enola area

WHAT YOU CAN DO: If you have information on this person, or any serious crime or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.