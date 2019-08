Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP,Pa--Summer is not over yet! This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Chef Joseph Renfroe from YTI Career Institute about some grilling tips you can use for the grilling season. This morning were grilling a marinated pork loin with tropical mongo and peach salsa with grilled asparagus and roasted fingerling potatoes.

For more information on YTI Career Institute, checkout their website: www.yti.edu