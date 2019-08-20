× Hanover woman charged with burglary accused of fleeing to avoid apprehension

YORK COUNTY — Police in Hanover are looking for a woman suspected of burglary and related charges dating from an incident in June.

But Kimberly Vios, 56, has instead decided to go on the run, police say. So she has now been charged with flight to avoid apprehension as well, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed August 2.

According to Hanover Borough Police, Vios was charged with stealing from a business on the 100 block of N. Railroad Street on June 10. She allegedly made arrangements to turn herself in on July 5, but failed to follow through, police say. An investigation revealed she hurriedly left her home that day, leaving most of her furniture, appliances, clothing, and food behind, police say.

Vios has not been seen by police or her landlord since July 3, the complaint states. Police are still searching for her.