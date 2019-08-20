More strong storms likely Wednesday as cold front closes in, plus dramatic changes by the weekend!

MORE STORMS WEDNESDAY: As a strong cold front closes in, we are expecting to see more storms fire up on Wednesday. Temperatures will again soar up into the low 90s across the area with dew points in the 70s! This means Wednesday will again feel tropical and storms will have plenty of moisture to tap into. The environment will likely be prime for strong to potentially severe storms to develop. Most of the area is outlined in a marginal risk for storms, with the exception of our northern counties that are highlighted in a slight risk, a bit of a higher risk for storm development. The main threats we will be monitoring are damaging winds, and heavy downpours that could lead to flooding. If there are any storms that develop in the morning time frame, the lingering cloud cover could inhibit our storm development in the afternoon. Beyond that, we still have storm chances into Thursday, but those don’t look to be severe at this time.

FRONT CROSSES THURSDAY: Dramatic changes are on the way for the end of the week and into the weekend, but we still have some storm chances to deal with on Thursday. At this time, the main front that will bring the big changes crosses through on Thursday afternoon, and as that front moves through it could spark up a few storms. Temperatures will still warm into the upper 80s and dew points will still be high on Thursday, so there should still be energy for these storms to tap into. Beyond that, the front finally swings through and our dew points drop like a rock heading into the weekend. As the upper levels of the atmosphere dramatically cool, that energy will interact with warmer air at the surface Friday and likely create the potential for a few showers to end the work week. Drier air arrives right in time for the weekend!

LOW HUMIDITY AND COOLER TEMPS: This coming weekend is likely to be a beautiful one with low humidity and cooler temperatures! In fact daytime highs could be a bit below average with the dramatic change in air mass. Highs on Friday will likely be stuck in the upper 70s and only warm to the 80 degree mark on Saturday and Sunday. It should be great for outdoor activities given ample sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. The cooler pattern sticks around into the start of the next work week!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann