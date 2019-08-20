One injured after single-vehicle crash in Perry County

Posted 7:24 AM, August 20, 2019, by

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.–  One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Old Trail Road in Buffalo Township.

The crash involved a single vehicle, and one person was taken to the hospital as a result.

The extent of that person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.