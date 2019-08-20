× One injured after single-vehicle crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Old Trail Road in Buffalo Township.

The crash involved a single vehicle, and one person was taken to the hospital as a result.

The extent of that person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.