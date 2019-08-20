Photo captures server’s touching act for 91-year-old veteran

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania family witnessed a touching act of kindness while out to dinner earlier this week.

Lisa Melander posted about the moment on Facebook.

She watched as her server, Dylan Tetil, took a man’s order.

Dropping onto one knee, Tetil helped the 91-year-old veteran, who is hard of hearing, decide what to eat. The man said he lost his hearing during his time in the war and had forgotten to put in his hearing aids.

Melander said the vet apologized for taking so long, adding he didn’t have many people to talk to.

Tetil later brought the man’s food over and asked if he could sit down and keep him company. Tetil, a radiology student who started working at the restaurant about three months ago, said he hadn’t seen the man before, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“He mainly just told me his war stories from World War II and his life. He kind of seemed like he felt underappreciated,” Tetil told the paper. “No one around us minded it because they knew what was happening.”

Melander said she wanted to pay for the veteran’s meal, but someone else beat her to it.

“I had no idea that would happen. God put us at the right place at the right time,” Meilander said. “It was really pretty amazing.”