× Police: Harrisburg woman falsely reported her rental car had been stolen

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police have charged a 26-year-old Harrisburg woman after they say she falsely reported her car stolen in June.

Zierra Jones is charged with unsworn falsification to authorities, permitting violating of title, and permitting unauthorized person to drive in the June 15 incident, according to Swatara Township Police.

Police say Jones contacted them to report her rental car was stolen, but police determined she had actually rented the car for someone with a suspended license, and that person failed to return the rental car.