Police investigate armed robbery in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County.

Police say they were dispatched to the parking lot of Lindham Court apartments around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for an armed robbery.

Two people displayed a handgun and stole the victim’s valuables, according to police. They’re described as light-skinned black males in their late-teens or early 20’s, police add.

Police note that the victim was not known by the suspects and doesn’t reside in Lindham Court.

Anyone with information should contact dispatch at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.