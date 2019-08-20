× Police investigating possible homicide at Indian Rock Campground in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a possible homicide at a campground after a woman is found dead from a gunshot wound.

Spring Garden Township Police say 29-year-old Victoria Hicks was found dead with a gunshot wound inside of a camper at Indian Rock Campground Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 400 block of Indian Rock Dam Road and Croll School Road around 8:41 p.m.

Neighbors tell FOX43 they heard arguing coming from hicks camper moments before hearing gunshots.

“The words were kind of hard to make out but you could tell it was angry you could tell by the tone in the voices,” said Joe Ehrhart, neighbor.

“My wife said is that a car door or a gunshot and then there was one and then two or three in succession,” he added.

Ryan Welty who owns the campground says residents were calling with similar complaints.

“They were hearing loud screaming and banging,” said Ryan Welty, owner and manager at Indian Rock Campground.

“They heard arguing first and then three or four gunshots pretty quickly,” he added.

Welty says Hicks lived in the camper with her boyfriend.

“They moved from Lancaster County to York County because his job was here in York and it was closer for him to commute to,” said Welty.

“She would just walk her dog every day but would not talk much, quiet and reserved,” he added. “Whatever happened I hope they figured it out I hope it’s not malicious.”



Based on known facts and circumstances thus far, there is nothing to suggest any type of threat to the public’s safety.

The York County Forensics Unit and the Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Unit is assisting in the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.