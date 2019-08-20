Police: Juvenile died at York Hospital following reported shooting in York City
YORK — A juvenile is dead after a reported shooting in York City, according to police.
Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street at 2:04 p.m. for the reported shooting.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that family had taken a juvenile to York Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:
- York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
- York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
- York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
- Text information to “York tips” at 847-411
- Instructions for using text tip line
- Enter number 847-411
- start message with – yorktips
- text your message
This story has been updated from its previous version.
39.964899 -76.724446