Police: Juvenile died at York Hospital following reported shooting in York City

YORK — A juvenile is dead after a reported shooting in York City, according to police.

Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street at 2:04 p.m. for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that family had taken a juvenile to York Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

