Police: Juvenile died at York Hospital following reported shooting in York City

YORK — A juvenile is dead after a reported shooting in York City, according to police.

Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street at 2:04 p.m. for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that family had taken a juvenile to York Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477

York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219

York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204

Text information to “York tips” at 847-411 Instructions for using text tip line Enter number 847-411 start message with – yorktips text your message



This story has been updated from its previous version.