Police on scene of reported shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the scene of a reported shooting.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the intersection of 17th and Market Streets in Harrisburg for a reported shooting around 12:20 a.m. on August 20.

It is unknown how many people have been injured or the severity of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

