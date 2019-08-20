Police investigating homicide in Harrisburg; victim identified
Update (2 p.m.): The victim has been identified as Harvey Govan Jr., 52, of Harrisburg.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (9:15 a.m.): Police are investigating a homicide.
On August 20 around 12:15 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the area of the first block of South 17th Street in Harrisburg.
Upon arrival, police located a victim that was later pronounced deceased as a result of their injuries.
Police are still actively investigating the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police are on the scene of a reported shooting.
According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the intersection of 17th and Market Streets in Harrisburg for a reported shooting around 12:20 a.m. on August 20.
It is unknown how many people have been injured or the severity of any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.