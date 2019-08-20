Police investigating homicide in Harrisburg; victim identified

Posted 5:08 AM, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:00PM, August 21, 2019

Update (2 p.m.): The victim has been identified as Harvey Govan Jr., 52, of Harrisburg.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (9:15 a.m.): Police are investigating a homicide.

On August 20 around 12:15 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the area of the first block of South 17th Street in Harrisburg.

Upon arrival, police located a victim that was later pronounced deceased as a result of their injuries.

Police are still actively investigating the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are on the scene of a reported shooting.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the intersection of 17th and Market Streets in Harrisburg for a reported shooting around 12:20 a.m. on August 20.

It is unknown how many people have been injured or the severity of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

