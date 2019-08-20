Police seek help in identifying Susquehanna Township home invasion suspects

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Susquehanna Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying three suspects in a home invasion robbery that occurred on August 8 on the 3800 block of N. 6th Street.

According to police, the suspects in the video held a family at gunpoint while robbing them.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Det. Darryl Brown at 106@susquehannatwp.com or (717) 909-9242.

 

