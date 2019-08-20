× Registered sex offender sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for second conviction

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A registered sex offender was sentenced to up to 30 years for his second conviction of illegal contact with a child.

Justin Mayfield, 37, will serve between 15 and 30 years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement, in which he pleaded guilty to several felonies, inlcuding unlawful contact with a minor and failure to register under Megan’s Law.

In 2017, Mayfield sexually abused a girl between June and September at a location in East Earl Township.

After being charged, Mayfield moved to California and was arrested on December 6, 2017.

Mayfield admitted to police that he had unlawful contact with the girl, including sending a lewd photo to the girl.

Now, he will serve time, and must register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law.