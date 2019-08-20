× State Police are seeking donated horses to fill out their mounted patrol stable

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a few good horses.

The department announced Tuesday it is asking the community to donate horses to support its mounted patrol unit.

The 28-horse stable sends animals statewide to assist with searches, crowd control, security, and patrol of remote areas, the department says. They also participate in parades, demonstrations, and other community events.

The department maintains a stable at the State Police Academy in Hershey, and relies on donations to fill out its complement of horses.

The donated horses must be geldings between the ages of 5 and 15 years old and stand between 16 hands (5 foot 4 inches at the shoulder) and 18 hands tall, according to State Police. Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breed; thoroughbreds and other “hot bloods” are less desirable, the department says.