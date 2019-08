× Traffic being forced off Interstate 83 NB in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Traffic is being diverted off of Interstate 83 Northbound after a crash involving a tractor trailer.

The crash occurred on Interstate 83 Northbound near Exit 38 at Reeser’s Summit, and as of 7:35 a.m., traffic is being diverted off the road at Exit 36 at Fishing Creek.

All traffic now being forced off 83 NB at Fishing Creek! #HBGTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZCkSUuWrcc — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) August 20, 2019

There were no reported injuries in the crash.