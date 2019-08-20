× Woman found dead of apparent gunshot wound at Indian Rock Campground

Update, August 21 (1:50 p.m.): Spring Garden Township Police say a woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside a camper at the Indian Rock Campground on the 400 block of Indian Rock Dam Road Tuesday at about 8:41 p.m.

The woman has not yet been identified by authorities.

Based on known facts and circumstances thus far, there is nothing to suggest any type of threat to the public’s safety.

The York County Forensics Unit and the Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Unit is assisting in the investigation, police say.

Previous Coverage

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (August 21): Investigators are still on scene at the campground.

There is no word on how many people were injured or what occurred at this time.

PREVIOUSLY: The York County Coroner’s has been notified of a shooting at Indian Rock Campground, according to dispatch.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 8:45 p.m., dispatch says.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.