York Fringe Festival brings live performances to York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The York Fringe Festival is bringing live performances to the city of York.

The festival, which runs from August 21 through August 25, is a live arts festival that will include everything from music to puppetry to magic and theatre.

Over 40 performances will be conducted over the five day festival.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Meagan Given, York Fringe Board Member, and Christopher Strange, Witchdoctor, stopped by the set to offer more on the York Fringe Festival.

For more information or for tickets, you can visit the York Fringe Festival's website here.