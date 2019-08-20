York man charged in connection with death of 5-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- A York man is facing charges in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Adrian Moye, 27, is facing possession with intent to deliver, prohibited possession of a firearm, and endangering the welfare of a child.

On August 20 around 2:00 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street for a juvenile victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was transported by a personal vehicle after Moye hadn't called 911 for several minutes.

The victim, identified as Elias Dowlatram, was pronounced dead at York Hospital.

Police interviewed Moye at the York City Police Department, and he admitted that he was the last adult in care of the victims prior to the child's death.

Moye told police that he had parked in the area of the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street and left multiple victims unattended in the vehicle while he went to the front door of a building.

Upon his return, Moye said he found Dowlatram unconscious with blood everywhere.

A witness told police that Moye admitted to the victim's mother that Dowlatram had shot himself with a firearm.

Police were able to view video surveillance of the incident, which disputed Moye's statements.

Video showed Moye pull up in a dark colored Saturn SUV around 2:08 p.m. on August 20.

About a minute later at 2:09 p.m., Moye is seen on video carrying the body of the lifeless victim, according to the criminal complaint.

Moye then proceeded to lay the victim down on a front porch, went back to the SUV, before returning to the porch.

At one point, Moye takes the victim's body inside a home before quickly returning outside and toward into the SUV.

According to the criminal complaint, the SUV didn't pull out of the parking spot until 2:13 p.m.

Around 6:15 p.m. on August 20, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street.

That search revealed a 9mm handgun with a magazine loaded with 5 rounds, including 1 in the chamber, according to the criminal complaint.

Police also located several rounds of 9mm ammunition, suspected crack cocaine and powdered cocaine.

Moye, who had been convicted on felony drug charges three times previously, is prohibited from owning a firearm in Pennsylvania.

Moye was arraigned and committed to York County Prison without bail.

Police are still investigating this case.

Information that was recently provided was that that the child was playing in the street or shot during a "drive by" is inaccurate.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477

York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219

York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204

Text information to “York tips” at 847-411 Instructions for using text tip line Enter number 847-411 start message with – yorktips text your message







This story has been updated from its previous version.