19-year-old man from Lancaster County accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old man from Caernarvon Township is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Tyler Scarle has been charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age and unlawful contact with a minor, court documents show.

East Cocalico Township Police became aware of the incident on July 6 when they received a report of a sex offense involving a 13-year-old.

The victim advised that she met Scarle on a social media app in June. It’s alleged that Scarle sent the victim inappropriate pictures and videos of himself.

According to charging documents, Scarle convinced the victim to meet in a parking lot near her home.

At around 11:40 p.m. July 3, the victim got into Scarle’s vehicle where they drove to a deserted driveway in the township. Scarle allegedly had vaginal intercourse with the victim and performed a sexual act of her. The victim advised that Scarle also asked her to perform a sexual act on him but she refused.

Scarle now faces charges.