Former teacher in West Shore School District pleads guilty to drug charge

Posted 10:30 PM, August 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43PM, August 21, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A former teacher at New Cumberland Middle School pleaded guilty last week to a single count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent, court documents show.

As a result of Lisa Marszalek’s plea on August 13, six other counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed, according to court documents.

Marszalek, 48, was charged in November with after investigators seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and hundreds of prescription pills — including Adderall — during a search of her home in New Cumberland, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at the time.

The search stemmed from an investigation in which investigators made two controlled buys of cocaine and Adderall from her residence.

The West Shore School District’s Board of School Directors accepted Marszalek’s resignation August 7.

Marszalek is scheduled to be sentenced September 24.

