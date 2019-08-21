× Amanda Anisimova, 17, withdraws from US Open after her father’s death

American teenager Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the US Open after the sudden death of her father and coach Konstantin Anisimov.

One of the most talented tennis players in the world — she became the youngest woman to reach the French Open semifinals for 13 years earlier this season — the 17-year-old Anisimova had been expected to take part in her home grand slam later this month.

“We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father,” read a statement from the Anisimova family. “We appreciate the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you.”

Tennis world reacts

Anisimov had moved to the US from Moscow in 1998 with his wife Olga and eldest daughter Maria. Amanda was born in New Jersey three years later, less than two weeks before the September 11 terror attacks.

Coached by her father, the family moved to Florida, a tennis hotbed, when Anisimova was three. She speaks both Russian and English.

Showing signs of brilliance in 2018, Anisimova broke into the mainstream this year by reaching the last 16 at the Australian Open, before enjoying her heroic run at Roland Garros. She is the world No. 24 in the WTA rankings.

Following Monday’s tragic news, the tennis world quickly expressed its sympathy for the Anisimova family, with Maria Sharapova and Nick Kyrgios tweeting messages of support.

In addition, her fellow American teenager Cori “Coco” Gauff tweeted “deepest condolences to the Anisimova family during this tragic time.”

The US Open starts on August 26.