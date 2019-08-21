× Arrest warrant issued for man accused of kicking, punching pregnant woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 31-year-old man accused of kicking and punching a pregnant woman.

The alleged assault occurred Thursday night at a residence in Lancaster Township.

Police say Richard Kellum was denied entry into the victim’s home but got inside after removing an air conditioning unit from the front window.

Once inside, Kellum grabbed the victim, removed a cell phone from her hand and smashed it onto the ground. Kellum then allegedly threw the woman to the ground and kicked her in the stomach. He’s also accused of punching the victim in the stomach and face.

Kellum fled the area prior to police arrival, police say.

He faces charges of burglary, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief, court documents show.