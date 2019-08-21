× Baltimore man facing charges after allegedly threatening to rape juvenile victim, kill her family

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– An arrest warrant has been issued for a Baltimore man that is facing charges after allegedly threatening via voicemail. to rape a juvenile victim and kill her family.

Bruce Alley, 20, is facing terroristic threats, stalking, and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On August 17 around 9:20 p.m., police responded to a home in the 100 block of Oak Lane in McSherrystown Boro for a report of terroristic threats.

Upon arrival, the juvenile victim played a voicemail for authorities where Alley stated that he was going to come to her residence, rape her, and then kill her and her family, according to the police release.

On August 18, police found more text messages and voicemails from Alley that were also threatening in nature.

Charges were filed against Alley, and there is currently an active warrant for his arrest.

Police say he is believed to be residing at his residence in Baltimore.