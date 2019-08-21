× Carlisle man accused of resisting arrest, attacking officers during arrest of public drunkenness

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 53-year-old Carlisle man has been accused of resisting arrest after police tried to take him into custody for public drunkenness during an incident Sunday, Carlisle Borough Police say.

Brian Roger Fahnestock, of the 100 block of E. South St., is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and public drunkenness in the incident, which occurred at about 2:13 a.m. on the first block of N. Hanover St., according to police.

Fahnestock was spotted staggering along the sidewalk, police say. He was having “great difficulty maintaining his balance,” according to police, and was observed dropping a six-pack of beer, causing the bottles to shatter on the ground.

Police approached Fahnestock, who allegedly had slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol. Police say he attempted to walk away when an officer attempted to take him into custody, and drew back his right fist in an attempt to strike the officer when the officer took his arm.

The officer then took Fahnestock to the ground, where he continued resisting, according to police. He allegedly grabbed the officer’s radio cord and told him he was going to strangle him with it, kicked the officer in the leg, and attempted to kick a second officer in the face while saying “I’m going to kick you in the f***ing head,” according to police.

The officers had to administer a Taser device multiple times to subdue Fahnestock, according to police.

While he was being transported to Cumberland County Prison, police say, Fahnestock allegedly made several other verbal threats to kill the officers.

He was found to be in possession of a folded pocket knife, which police located in his right pocket, according to the criminal complaint.