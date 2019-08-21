× Central York School District says student was accidentally left on school van Wednesday morning

YORK COUNTY — Northern York Regional Police are investigating after a Central York Elementary School student was inadvertently left on a transport van Wednesday morning, school district officials said in a letter to parents and guardians.

Reliance Transportation, who provides transportation services for the district and employs all bus and van drivers, is also investigating the matter, the district said. The driver will no longer be transporting students, according to school district officials.

The school district said the driver discovered at the end of the driver’s route to drop off elementary students. The student was safely transported to school after the driver discovered the error.

The school district reported the incident to police, who are investigating the matter.

“Central York School District believes the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance,” the district said in a statement to parents and guardians. We are committed to providing our students with safe and reliable transportation to and from school each day.

“We are committed to providing students with a safe transportation experience, and encourage any parents/guardians to contact the district or Reliance Transportation directly with any questions or concerns.”