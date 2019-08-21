× Columbia man accused of hiding items from Dollar General in his pants in an unsuccessful theft attempt

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in Columbia have charged a 26-year-old Lancaster County man with retail theft, possession of a controlled substance, and public drunkenness after he allegedly tried to sneak out of a Dollar General store with items hidden in his pants.

Christoper Barton Jr. was arrested Wednesday at 8:08 a.m., after a staff member at the store, located on the 900 block of Lancaster Avenue, caught him trying to sneak out of the store with the illicit items and took him into custody, Columbia Borough Police say.

Barton was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance he did not have a prescription for, according to police.

He allegedly told police he took the items because he wanted to be arrested, and also admitted he was under the influence of drugs, police say.

He was transferred to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding arrest warrant.