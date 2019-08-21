× At least six firefighters receiving medical treatment after fire in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– At least six firefighters are receiving treatment for smoke inhalation after a fire.

The fire sparked around 8:30 a.m. on August 21 at Corvette Grille & Bar in the 200 block of West Main Street in Annville Township.

After sparking in the restaurant, the fire spread into apartments, which also suffered smoke and fire damage.

At least six firefighters are receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, and there is no word on the extent of any damage at this time.