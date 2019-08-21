Firefighters taken to hospital, families displaced, restaurant closed after fire in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Officials on scene called it the worst fire they’ve seen in 10 years.

At least 10 people are displaced after flames scorched a building in Lebanon County.

The fire sparked around 8:30 a.m. on August 21 at Corvette Grille in the 200 block of West Main Street in Annville Township.

“A lot of pride, all up in smoke,” said Carl Martz, who lives across the street from the restaurant. “It’s a busy place, you know, they sell a lot of food. They just remodeled the whole place, did a lot of work in there.”

After sparking in the restaurant, flames quickly spread; the smoke damaged an apartment next-door.

At least six firefighters needed a break from the heat; two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and needed to be taken to the hospital.

“Obviously, it’s hot out today. They’re in fire gear. It was a pretty large fire,” said Stickler.

Those displaced families are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

“I don’t know. It’s just, it’s crazy. I don’t know. Out of nowhere,” said Jamisha Davis, who is now looking for a place to stay.

Davis says she had just stepped out of the apartment when her little sister woke up to the smell of smoke and immediately called her.

Their parents just got married.

“They went on a cruise. Then, this happens,” added Davis.

There is no word on the extent of any damage at this time.

A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.