HS teacher charged with sex crimes placed on unpaid leave, agrees to be dismissed if convicted or pleads guilty

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Timothy Sterner, the JP McCaskey High School music teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student, was placed on unpaid administrative leave Monday, the first teacher day of the School District of Lancaster’s 2019-20 school year, the district’s solicitor announced Tuesday.

Sterner, 52, was placed on paid administrative leave by the district on August 5 following accusations that he attempted to pursue a sexual relationship with a student between 2011 and 2015. A spokesperson for the district told FOX43 that Sterner wasn’t being paid for the period prior to the first teacher day (Monday) because it was during summer and he wasn’t working.

The solicitor said that Sterner has also agreed to be dismissed if he’s convicted or pleads guilty to any crime that would preclude him from serving as a teacher under state law.

You can read the solicitor’s statement below: