Live UP! LIVE – Aqua Stand Up Training at The JCC

YORK TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This morning our own FOX43's Chris Garrett learned some new ways to train in the water at the York Jewish Community Center for our Live UP! workout segment.

Aqua Stand Up is a complete training program that incorporates elements of yoga and pilates, use of resistance bands and paddle all done while on a board. The waves of the water will help engage and strengthen all muscle groups to make you stay balanced in the water and fitter for life.

The York JCC’s aquatics program offers the following amenities:

-6 lane, 25 yard indoor pool (kept at 84-86°F) and is 4-8 feet deep

-10 person whirlpool (kept at 104°F) located on the pool deck

-Wet sauna

-Dry sauna

The pool offers water aerobic classes, lap swimming, swim lessons and free swim. The JCC also offer lifeguarding, CPR, first aid, AED, water safety instructor, at various time throughout the year.

For more information about the aquatics program and other amenities, checkout out their website at: https://yorkjcc.org/