Man allegedly exposes himself to bike riders in Lancaster County; police investigating

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which a man allegedly exposed himself to three women riding bikes.

On August 16 around 6:50 a.m., police responded to the area of Orchard Road and Gehman School Road in Brecknock Township for a report of indecent exposure.

According to the police release, three women were riding their bikes in this location when a man in a dark blue pickup truck allegedly pulled to the side of the roadway, opened the driver’s door, and exposed himself as they passed.

The truck was then seen turning around and traveling west on Gehman School Road.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.