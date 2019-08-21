Man facing charges after allegedly robbing Adams County store with blade

Posted 9:28 AM, August 21, 2019, by

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly demanded money from a cash register while showing a box cutter type blade.

Zion Cosley, 19, is facing robbery charges for his role in the incident.

On August 20 around 7:10 p.m., police received a report of a robbery from the Pepperidge Farms Store in Mount Joy Township.

During the investigation, police received a report that a black man who was showing a box cutter type blade demanded money from the store’s register.

Police identified the man as Cosley, and he was taken into custody and placed in Adams County Prison.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.