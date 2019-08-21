× Man facing charges after allegedly robbing Adams County store with blade

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly demanded money from a cash register while showing a box cutter type blade.

Zion Cosley, 19, is facing robbery charges for his role in the incident.

On August 20 around 7:10 p.m., police received a report of a robbery from the Pepperidge Farms Store in Mount Joy Township.

During the investigation, police received a report that a black man who was showing a box cutter type blade demanded money from the store’s register.

Police identified the man as Cosley, and he was taken into custody and placed in Adams County Prison.