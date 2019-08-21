Man shoots former supervisor before killing himself in Adams County, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - Two men are dead after a murder suicide early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Plainville Farms Distribution Center.

Eastern Adams Regional Police say 75-year-old Phillip Hughes of North Carolina was fired Tuesday. Wednesday morning Hughes appeared to have staked out the parking lot of the distribution center waiting for transportation supervisor 58-year-old John Frey of York to arrive.

"The subject pulled in to the parking lot, got out of his car, and fired what we think is two shots [at Frey,]" said Eastern Adams Regional Police Chief Francis Staab. "One shot striking the victim killing him, and the third shot her took his own life."

Howard Hill lives in the apartment across from the distribution center. Never thinking anything like this would take place a few hundred yards from his home. He described the area as quiet, calm, and peaceful until this morning.

"This is kind of a shocking experience," said Gill.

Plainville Farms issues a statement to FOX43 describing the incident as a terrible, senseless tragedy. It went on to say:

Plainville Farms is a family and we are in mourning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that have been affected by this tragedy.

Plainville Farms also provided counseling to all of its employees to help during this difficult time.