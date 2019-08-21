Olivia’s prepares fire-grilled Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Jumbo Shrimp Salad Croissant.

Check it out in the clip above and the recipes below:

Fire-grilled Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wings served along w/ local Corn on the Cob seasoned w/ a peppery Jamaican Marinade

1 cup Carrots – coarsely chopped

1 cup Celery – coarsely chopped

1 cup Pineapple- coarsely chopped

1 lb Eggplant – coarsely chopped

1 lb Zucchini- coarsely chopped

1 lb Squash – coarsely chopped

1/2 lb mushrooms – coarsely chopped

2 Red Onions – coarsely chopped

3 Whole Roasted Red Peppers – coarsely chopped

2 Green Peppers – coarsely chopped

12 oz Crushed Tomatoes

4 Bay Leaves

4 tbsp Jamaican Jerk Marinade

2 tbsp fresh garlic

2 Poblano Peppers – chopped

5 tbsp Garlic Butter

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

2 Lemons – juiced & zested

1 cup White Wine

Place pan on medium- high heat. Sauté the onions, garlic, and garlic butter. Once translucent, add the zucchini, mushrooms, green peppers, squash, eggplant, and poblanos.

Deglaze with white wine. Add bayleaves, roasted red pepper, smoked paprika, lemon zest, lemon juice, and the jerk marinade.

Grill the chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of 160*F.

Toss chicken into the marinade.

Enjoy!!!