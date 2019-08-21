× Patient at Holy Spirit Hospital accused of assaulting 2 staff members

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A patient at Holy Spirit Hospital is accused of assaulting two staff members.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of August 10.

According to charging documents, a staff member went into 24-year-old Joseph Stark’s room because he was punching the walls. The staff member told Stark to stop, which led to him coming toward the staff member and then punching him in the head.

The staff member then flipped Stark onto the floor but let him up after his head was smashed into a wall, charging documents say.

Stark tried to leave the room and the staff member stopped him.

Charging documents state that that’s when Stark was taken to the ground and held down by staff until police arrived.

The staff member had contusions on the left side of his head and around his temples, police wrote in charging documents. He also had scratch marks on the right side of his neck.

A second staff member also reported to police that Stark caused injury to her, charging documents say. She advised that Stark kicked her, causing her hand to turn black and blue, and swollen, as she tried to put his leg into a restraint.

Stark has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.