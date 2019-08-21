Phish fans fuming as plague-infected prairie dogs in Colorado force changes at popular venue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Thousands of concert goers are making alternate lodging plans for an upcoming three-day Phish festival at Dick's Sporting Goods Park after camping around the stadium was closed due to ongoing concerns about the plague in prairie dogs, according to KDVR.

For the past eight years, the legendary jam band has closed its summer tour with a three-day festival over Labor Day weekend at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

This year was supposed to be no different, until the plague was detected in prairie dogs around the stadium.

Thousands of people usually pitch their tents for the weekend, with permits running a little over $100.

But the band announced Tuesday that camping for the show has been closed and parking arrangements have been altered out of "an extra measure of caution" regarding the potential health issue.

An Announcement Regarding Camping & Parking At Dick’s Sporting Goods Park: https://t.co/TFXw7GYTWp pic.twitter.com/Ppjg7SJVke — Phish (@phish) August 20, 2019

"We are sorry to say that there will be no overnight camping allowed for this year’s shows," the announcement said. "All camping tickets and RV tickets (and associated service charges) will be automatically refunded within the next few days. We recognize the tremendous inconvenience this may cause for those who had planned on camping."

The shows will still take place as scheduled, the band said.

"People are already changing their plans. People are mad. People are Phish fans and Phish fans that are mad are really mad," said Keegan Lauer.