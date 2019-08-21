× Police: Hummelstown man charged after complaining that prostitute he hired stole items from his home

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Hummelstown man has been charged after he contacted State Police to report that the prostitute he hired stole several items from his home, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed Tuesday.

Joseph Jay Jajich, 54, of the 8000 block of Devonshire Heights Road, is charged with one count of patronizing prostitutes, State Police say.

Jajich allegedly called police on July 16 after several items, including a cellphone, were taken from his home by an individual he paid to perform sex acts with him, according to police. Jajich told police he arranged the sex act by visiting http://www.skipthegames.com, and admitted the transaction was for “you know, prostitution,” the complaint states.

After an investigation of the theft, police were able to recover some of the stolen items, according to the complaint. Jajich allegedly came to the barracks to inquire about some of the items, specifically his cell phone, which had been seized as part of the investigation, police say.

Police obtained a search warrant for Jajich’s phone and recovered several communications alluding to prostitution, including payment for sexual acts.

Jajich was charged as a result of those communications, police say.